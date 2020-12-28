Charred remains found in house after firemen extinguish blaze

A 61-year-old man is believed to have been burnt alive in his home after he consumed a large amount of alcohol and could not escape a fire there.

The charred remains of a human body were discovered by relevant authorities at the badly damaged house located in Jackson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice on Sunday morning.

HGP Nightly News understands that the 61-year-old, identified as Roy Rajbanse, lived alone at his residence and was last seen alive on Saturday night.

The fire took place between 20:30h on Saturday and 06:30h on Sunday (yesterday).

According to a police statement, Rajbanse is a “known alcoholic and heavy smoker” who was last seen alive around 16:00h in the company of a farmer from Moleson Creek, consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes.

Rajbanse and the farmer are said to have parted ways and returned to their respective homes when they both became intoxicated.

On Sunday around 06:20h, persons who were passing the “Access Road” observed a fire at Rajbanse’s residence and raised an alarm.

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) were immediately summoned to the scene and the firemen are said to have responded promptly and began their battle to contain the fire.

After the firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze they discovered the charred remains of a human body there.

“Same was escorted to the Skeldon Hospital it was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. The body is presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). Further investigation in progress.”