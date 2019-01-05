CHEDDI JAGAN AIRPORT STILL TO BE COMPLETED

Though, the contract between the Government and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has ended, works on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport continues. This is according to one Government Minister. Handell Duncan Reports.

In early November, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson told the National Assembly that the Cheddi Jagan Airport Expansion project was on target for scheduled completion on December 31. That didn’t happen. The Minister had made the announcement while seeking approval for more than $280M to pay for consultancy services on the project, due to the delays in the construction contract. Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson was asked by Nightly News to shed light on the delay of the completion of the project.

Minister Ferguson could not give any indication of a hand over date for the airport. China Harbour Engineering Company and the Government of Guyana signed a US$150M contract for the CJIA expansion back in 2011. When the new Government took office in 2015, the project was revised. Initially, the project was marred in controversy. Meanwhile the Minister confirmed that JetBule is in talks with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority.