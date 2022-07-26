“Chicken and Shawn Storm “ on CANU’s Radar after fleeing vehicle with 10M in Cannabis

The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) is looking for two men- Akeen Daniels aka Chicken and Shawn Sears aka Shawn Storm in connection to a drug bust on Sunday.

According to CANU, on Sunday, July 24th, 2022, CANU Officers intercepted a motor vehicle near Hope canal while conducting an operation in Dutchfour village, East Coast Demerara. The driver of the vehicle abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot along the mud dam. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several parcels of cannabis in two bags in the trunk.

The motor vehicle, along with the suspected cannabis, was escorted to CANU headquarters, where it tested positive for cannabis. A total of fifteen (15) parcels weighing 33.4 kgs, with a street value of approximately $10 million GUY.

CANU is now seeking information on the whereabouts of Akeen Daniels aka Chicken; last known address: 489 Trafalgar, West Coast Berbice and Shawn Sears aka Shawn Storm; last known address: 416 Trafalgar, West Coast Berbice, in relation to the matter.

Investigations are ongoing.