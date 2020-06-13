Chief Elections Officer submits Recount Report to GECOM chair

Just after midday on Saturday June 13, the Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission, submitted his report of observations of the national recount exercise.

In that report the chief elections officer stated: “Finally, the summation of anomalies and instances of voter impersonation identified clearly does not appear to satisfy the criteria of impartiality, fairness, and compliance with provisions of the Constitution and the ROPA [Representation of the People’s Act], Cap 1:03.”

This means the allegations of electoral fraud made by the APNU/AFC party has been validated.

The Collation party has highlighted instances of voter fraud in all ten electoral districts – as a result of missing statutory documents, persons voting on behalf of the dead and migrants among others – during the national recount exercise.

The submission of the elections officers’ report completes phase three of the four phase national recount exercise.

The Commissioners of GECOM comprising the Chairman, and party representatives will now have to review and deliberate on this report, following which the declaration of results is expected to be announced on Tuesday by the chairman.

General and Regional elections were held on March 2nd, 2020 and the incumbent administration had been declared winner. However allegations of electoral fraud levelled against region four returning officer, Clairmont Mingo, prompted the president and opposition leader at the behest of the current CARICOM chair – Mia Motley- to agree to a recount of ballots in all ten electoral districts.

