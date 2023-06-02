Tiana Cole provides an update on the Local Government Elections and the recent developments involving the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) party. Despite their efforts, APNU was unsuccessful in their attempt to postpone the Local Government Elections scheduled for June 12, 2023.
CHIEF JUSTICE THROWS OUT APNU’S CASE SEEKING TO POSTPONE LOCAL GOV’T ELECTIONS
