Chief Prison Officer dead following two-vehicular smash up

-two other prison officers, driver of other vehicle hospitalised

A 38-year-old Chief Prison Officer is now dead while three others are injured following a two-vehicular accident along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, this morning.

Dead is Prince Cox of Nabacalis, East Coast Demerara.

At around 08:00h, Cox had been travelling in a vehicle (PYY 7942) with two other Prison Officers, one of whom was driving the car, when the fatal accident took place.

Meanwhile, the other vehicle (PWW 4425) was being driven by a 22-year-old resident of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) at that time.

HGP Nightly News understands that the motor car (PYY 7942) was proceeding West along the Southern side of the road and the X-Trail (PWW 4425) was proceeding East along the Northern side of the said road when the accident took place.

According to the police, as both vehicles were approaching the CANU Headquarters, the motor car (PYY 7942) while overtaking a line of vehicles ended up in the path of the X-trail (PWW 4425).

As a result the driver of the X-trail (PWW 4425) navigated his vehicle further North in an effort to avoid a collision.

However, the police stated that despite his efforts, the front of the X-trail (PWW 4425) collided with the left side front door and fender of the motor car (PYY 7942).

This resulted in both drivers along with the two occupants of the motor car (PYY 7942) receiving injuries about their bodies.

They were all picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical attention.

However, when they arrived Cox was pronounced dead while the drivers of both vehicles and the other occupant of the motor car were admitted at the said hospital.

They are currently receiving treatment.

Cox’s body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting an Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the matter are presently ongoing.