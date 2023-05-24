CHIEF PRISON OFFICER DIES AFTER CRASHING INTO ‘SAND HEAP’ AT MELANIE DAMISHANA

Tiana Cole brings us the details of a devastating incident on Monday evening. Chief Prison Officer Patrick Perry tragically lost his life when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a turn on the Melanie Damishana Public Road, East Coast Demerara. His vehicle crashed into a heap of sand.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on