Chief Prison Officer dies after crashing into ‘sand heap’ at Melanie

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 23:55 h on Monday at Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident involved motorcar PAC 6465, driven by Patrick Perry, a 36-year-old Chief Prison Officer attached to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) and based at Prison Headquarters Georgetown. He resided at Lot 57 Victoria Road Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

Investigations so far disclosed that Perry was proceeding west along the southern side of Melanie Public Road at an alleged fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left bend on the road.

As a result, the vehicle collided with a heap of sand which was on the southern parapet and toppled several times.

The driver was flung out of the vehicle and landed on the roadway, where he received injuries on his body.

He was examined by an Emergency Medical Team (EMT) at Melanie, where he was pronounced dead. His body was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME)—investigation in progress.

