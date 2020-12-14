Child found in unconscious condition, covered in mud at swampy area

A six (6)-year-old female was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state after her relatives discovered her submerged in a “swampy area” and covered in mud on Sunday afternoon.

The child is said to hail from Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice and lives with her 25-year-old mother.

Her maternal grandparents reside at the same address but live in another house that is built on the shared land.

Reports are that the young girls’ mother and father separated for awhile but her dad was granted visitation rights every Sunday so that the two of them could spend time with each other regularly.

On Sunday (yesterday) around 08:00h, the child’s father contacted the girl’s 25-year-old mother and made arrangements to collect their child from her home.

According to the mother, she prepared the child for her father to pick her up and left her in the yard playing. At the time, the child’s grandmother was at her home completed some chores there.

However, about 12:30hrs when the grandfather made checks for her he did not find her.

As a result, a search party was immediately formed by relatives and friends who combed the entire area and about 14:00hrs, during the search the child’s grandfather found her submerged in a swampy area, about five hundred feet away from the house, covered in mud.

She was subsequently picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who admitted her as a patient and later referred her to Georgetown Public Hospital, where she is presently admitted and is undergoing treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.