CHILD OR SPOUSAL SUPPORT PAYABLE VIA MMG FROM SEPTEMBER

Here’s the latest development in financial convenience: individuals mandated by the court to provide child and spousal support will soon have a streamlined option to fulfill their obligations. The GTT’s Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) application is gearing up to offer this service. By harnessing the convenience of mobile technology, this step aims to enhance the efficiency of meeting legal responsibilities. Here are the details.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on