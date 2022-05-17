Children among Six Involved in Yarrowkabra accident

Two children- a one year old and a four year old were among those involved in an accident on Tuesday at Yarrowkabra.

The accident involved a motor car (PAB 2411) which was being driven by 33-year-old Paul Archer of Half Mile Wismar, Linden. It happened sometime around 11:40 hrs on Tuesday morning along but Yarrowkabra Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Those involved in the accident were Ayanna Liddell, age 19 years; Amaica Liddell, age 4 years; David Warde, age 24 years; Nitchell Warde, age one (1) year; and Mitchell Petters, age 36 years.

Enquiries disclosed that motor car PAB 2411 was proceeding north along the Yarrowkabra Public Road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and the car turned turtle several times before coming to a halt on the grass parapet.

As a result, the driver and occupants received injuries and were taken out of the said vehicle in a conscious condition by public spirited citizens. They were all placed inside a passing vehicle and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty.

Paul Archer, David Warde and Nitchell Warde were treated and sent away; while Mitchell Petters, Amaica Liddell and Ayanna Liddell were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.