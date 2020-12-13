Children, mom allegedly burnt alive in home set afire by their father

Two young girls along with their mother were burnt to death inside their wooden home at the hands of the dead woman’s reputed husband who is also the father of the two deceased children.

Dead is 48-year-old Carolina Kennedy and her three(3)-year-old and five(5)-year-old daughters.

The fire is said to have started around 21:30h on Saturday (last) night.

Reports are that the woman, who is a housewife, was inside of her Four Miles Squatting Area, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) home with her two (2) daughters when her reputed husband allegedly lit a fire there.

According to a police statement, an unknown caller telephoned ranks at the Bartica Police Station to report a fire at Kennedy’s residence and as a result the policemen and ranks of the Guyana Fire Service responded to the scene.

“Upon arrival what remained of a wooden 24×15 structure was seen completely engulfed in flames. The water Tender was unable to reach to its location and as such a bucket brigade was formed. When the fire was extinguished what appeared to be the charred remains of three (3) human beings were found in the south eastern corner of where the house stood.”

The bodies of three (3) persons were subsequently removed and taken to the Bartica Hospital Mortuary.

The police noted that based on information investigators gathered, a hunt commenced for the suspect and he was eventually found in the bushes located nearby his home.

He was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Hospital where he is presently admitted for minor burns to his feet.

Investigations are still ongoing.