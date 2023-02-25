Children playing with matches caused Wortmanville apartment complex fire – GFS

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that the fire on Friday at Lot ‘C’ Louisa Row, Wortmanville, Georgetown, was caused by children playing with matches.

On Friday at about 16:06h, the GFS said it was alerted of the fire and immediately dispatched water tenders from the Central and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations to the location.

In a statement on Saturday, the Fire Service said the structure involved was a two-storey timber and concrete building owned by Malinda Prescott and operated as an apartment complex.

Apartment one, located on the eastern half of the ground floor, was occupied by 48-year-old Simone Moe and her family of three. As a result of the fire, this apartment was slightly damaged by smoke and water.

Apartment Two, located on the western half of the ground floor, was occupied by 37-year-old Candacy Lowe and her family of three. This apartment and its contents were destroyed, leaving four people homeless.

As for apartment three, located on the eastern half of the top floor, it was occupied by 35-year-old Khari George and her family of three. It was slightly damaged by smoke and water.

The last apartment, which is located on the western half of the top floor, was occupied by 47-year-old Neil Reynolds and his family of four and was severely damaged.

Following investigations by the Fire Prevention Department, it was determined that the fire resulted from children left unattended playing with matches, which ignited nearby combustibles and spread to the entire apartment.

