CHINA DONATES US$100,000 TO CDC TO AID IN DISASTER PREVENTION AMIDST EL NINO CONDITIONS

The People’s Republic of China has once again demonstrated its commitment to assisting Guyana in times of need. Amidst the challenging El Nino conditions affecting the nation, the Chinese Government generously donated a cheque valued at US$100,000 and various essential items. This contribution aims to aid the Civil Defense Commission in its ongoing efforts for disaster prevention and mitigation. Renata Burnette reports with more details.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on