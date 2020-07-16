Chinese business owners robbed of millions in cash, phone cards

A chinese couple and their male relative, all entreprenuers, were robbed of millions of dollars in cash, a cellular phone, and a large quanity of phone cards by five male suspects in the wee hours of this morning.

The alleged robbery was executed by five (5) men, four wearing masks and one of whom was armed with a gun, around 01:45h at the family’s residence in Parika Highway, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

HGP Nightly News understands that the 39-year-old businessman, his 37-year-old wife, and their 27-year-old male relative had been asleep when the perpetrators started “banging” on their front door.

However, after the three Chinese nationals awoke from the loud noise, none of them had any intention of opening the door at that hour.

Thinking they were safe inside of their home, the man and his wife were shocked to discover that the suspects gained entry through their relative’s bedroom window.

The bandits quickly pounced on the 27-year-old and demanded that he hand over his cellularphone, an IPhone 8 valued at $200,000.

The frightened businessman complied while some the suspects entered another room in the house, opened one the drawers on a desk, and removed a large quantity of Digicel and GTT phone cards.

According to the Chinese family, the phone cards are valued at one million dollars in total.

Meanwhile, the suspects managed to also snatch $3.5M in cash hidden inside of a bucket underneath the above-mentioned desk.

After obtaining the cellular phone, phone cards and cash, the men snatched the keys to the family’s bus and quickly made good their escape.

The cops were subsequently notified of the robbery and investigations into the matter are currently in progress.