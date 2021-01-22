Chinese businessman robbed of cash by bandits while closing up building

A 51year-old Chinese businessman was robbed of $45,000 in cash by four (4) men , one of whom had been armed with a black handgun, after they stormed into his restaurant while he was in the process of securing the premises.

The businessman, Bing Tao Su, resides at Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown with his wife and teenage daughter in the upper flat of the building and the restaurant in the lower flat.

HGP Nightly News understands that the armed robbery took place on Thursday (yesterday) while Su had been attempting to close an Eastern shutter at the lower flat.

He told the police that the four (4) suspects confronted him and rushed into his restaurant while one of the men pulled out a handgun and pointed it in the businessman’s direction.

The perpetrators quickly opened a drawer by the counter inside of the restaurant which contained $45,000 in cash and pocketed the money before making good their escape.

Police ranks were summoned to the scene and combed the area but the search was unsuccessful.

Investigations are ongoing.