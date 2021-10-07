Chinese miner disappears in Essequibo river

Police are searching for a 57-year-old Chinese man’s body after he reportedly downed at Trail Boss Landing on October 6. Reports indicate that Sude Tui who is employed at Huixin Mining Company and one of his friends went down to the river to take a bath

They were wearing life jackets at the time but five minutes later they took off their jackets and returned to the water to swim.

Persons then observed that the two were going up and down in the water when one of the persons who was standing on the landing jumped into the river and managed to save one but Sude Tui went down under the water and never came up.

The area was searched by several persons with a boat but the body was not found.

