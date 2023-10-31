Prominent comedian Kirk Jardine, widely recognized by his stage name “Chow Pow,” has faced legal charges for allegedly assaulting his daughter. He was subsequently released after posting bail set at $50,000. Tiana Cole delves deeper into the incident in her report.
CHOW POW CHARGED FOR ASSAULTING DAUGHTER
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on