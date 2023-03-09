CH&PA COPS LION SHARE OF AWARDS AT MASHRAMANI COSTUME AND FLOAT PARADE

According to the recently released results, the Central Housing and Planning Authority emerged as the top winner in this year’s Mashramani and Float Parade competition. The CH&PA claimed the title of Best Medium Band in the full costume category and Best Non-Commercial Float in the semi-costume category. In addition, Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts was crowned Road March queen for an impressive eighth time, while Nelsion Nurse received the title of Designer of the Year. Joel Vogt provides more details in this report.

