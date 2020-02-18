CH&PA, DDL COLLABORATE TO RELOCATE FAMILIES

Through a collaborative effort of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL)three families that squatted on DDL’s land; Diamond Industrial Site, will become land and homeowners in May.

On Monday, Minister with responsibility for Housing, the Hon. Annette Ferguson, CH&PA CEO, Lelon Saul and DDL Chairman, Komal Samaroo, turned the sod marking the start of the construction for the three new homes at Prospect, East Bank Demerara.

Minister Ferguson said she was happy to have DDL on board the project.

“I am happy that DDL has committed to the construction of the houses and taking full responsibility for the temporary accommodation of the families,” Minister Ferguson noted.

DDL Chairman, Komal Samaroo, said the event was a testament to what could happen when the government and private sector work together.

“Today is a significant day for so many reasons, the most important in my view is the fact that three families will soon enjoy better living conditions in which they will raise their families in a safe and environmentally friendly and decent community,” Samaroo stated.

The Chairman added that the ceremony also represented yet another demonstration of DDL’s commitment to good cooperate citizenship through collaborated endeavour with government agencies.

Only recently, His Excellency President David Granger announced that his administration will be establishing a National Squatters Resettlement Commission on March 15, to provide adequate housing for all Guyanese.

That Commission, which will fall under the Ministry of Communities, will specifically target squatters’ settlements which remain a major problem in the country.

Additionally, the CH&PA has been working with agencies and NGOs such as Food for the Poor Guyana Incorporated (FFTP), to relocate squatters or displaced persons and families.