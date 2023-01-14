CHRIST CHURCH SECONDARY RAVAGED BY FIRE – OVER 500 STUDENTS TO BE RELOCATED.

The cause of the devastating fire that destroyed the Christ Church Secondary School in Georgetown on Thursday afternoon is still unknown, but police are investigating the incident. Firefighters were still extinguishing small pockets of fire as of 9 am on Friday.

The massive blaze not only destroyed the school but also scorched several nearby buildings and vehicles that were parked along Middle Street. Despite the damage, fire officials were able to contain the fire.

The incident happened just days after a small combustion in a lab at the school had to be put out. This has led to speculation that the fires at the school may have been deliberately set. The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, was on the fire scene, addressing arson claims. More details in this report from Travis Chase.

