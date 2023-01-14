Christ Church teachers to engage students online 

Education Minister Priya Manickchand and Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain, and other senior education officers in discussion with teachers and ancillary staff of the Christ Church Secondary School (Photo: Ministry of Education/ January 13, 2023)

The Ministry of Education today met with teachers and ancillary staff of the Christ Church Secondary School, and it was agreed that students would be engaged virtually.

The meeting was held in the boardroom at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) and saw Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and other senior officers in attendance.

Minister Manickchand stated that the List A school has performed well over the years and commended the teachers for their dedication to raising the school’s standard.

She further said that the decisions taken would have to be guided by what is in the best interest of the students enrolled.

As such, the Education Minister said that the ideal preference would be to house all the students in one location.

However, various options were explored for the placement of students, and no decision was made in this regard.

Notwithstanding, Minister Manickchand said that the Ministry will have to meet with the parents and students to discuss the matter further.

It was noted that the school’s enrollment records, which were saved as softcopies, will guide the process forward.

Just before 18:00h on Thursday, a fire of unknown origin destroyed the Secondary School, displacing 502 students and 39 teachers.

This was the second in one week. Last week, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was called to put out a blaze in the school’s science laboratory, which had destroyed a section of the building.

