CID ranks nab 61-y-o with gun, live rounds near Harbour Bridge

A 61-year-old man is now in hot water after he was nabbed with a gun and matching rounds in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge by ranks of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) attached to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Headquarters.

The .38 Revolver and five (5) rounds

The man, who hails from Charlotte Street, Bourda, Georgetown, was caught by the cops on Thursday (yesterday) along West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Reports are that the suspect was driving a motor car near the Demerara Harbour Bridge when the policemen noticed that he was “acting in a suspicious manner” and decided to stop his vehicle.

According to a statement from the GPF, the ranks conducted a search on the man and the vehicle he was driving.

They discovered a .38 Revolver and five (5) matching rounds on the person of the 61-year-old man and he was immediately taken into police custody.

He is presently assisting with the probe.