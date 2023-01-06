CID Ranks Recover High-Powered Weapons and Ammunition in Georgetown

From the police: The Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recently recovered two high-powered assault weapons and a large amount of ammunition in Georgetown.

According to a statement from the police, CID officers patrolled the Norton Street area on Wednesday, January 5, when they spotted a man carrying a suspicious-looking haversack. Upon seeing the officers, the man fled, dropping the haversack as he ran.

The officers gave chase but were unable to apprehend the suspect. However, they recovered the haversack, which contained an AK 47 assault rifle, an AR 15 rifle, a magazine with 44 rounds of 7.62×39 ammunition, and two AR 15 magazines, one containing eight rounds of 5.56×45 ammunition.

The weapons and ammunition have been dusted for fingerprints and are currently being held as part of the ongoing investigation.

This recovery is a significant victory in the ongoing fight against gun violence in Guyana. The presence of such high-powered weapons on the streets of Georgetown is a cause for concern, and the swift action of the CID officers involved has likely prevented these weapons from being used in the commission of crimes.

