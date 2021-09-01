Cinemas, gyms are fully operational in new COVID-19 gazetted guidelines

As the new month of September began, the National COVID-19 Task Force has instilled some new measures and guidelines to combat the virus.

Restaurants and bars have been given the go ahead to operate at a 60% capacity. In these updated guidelines, six people can now sit at the same table instead of four people as was previously allowed. Persons are still required to present their vaccination cards and ID’s before entering restaurants and bars.

Also, cinemas are also allowed to operate at a 60% capacity whether building or seating. They have also been given approval to sell food, snacks and drinks to those going into the cinema. This comes after approval was only given for cinemas to operate without concession stands operating in August. Those persons visiting the cinema also must present their vaccination booklets and ID’s.

Additionally, among the new measures in the September gazetted order, gyms are allowed open with 50% capacity. Furthermore, Only vaccinated staff and gym members are allowed to visit gyms and other fitness centres.

The National 10:30pm to 4:30am Curfew remains the same and persons visiting government ministries and agencies are still being asked to produce their vaccine cards with some form of identification. Those without vaccine are required to make appointments and to produce a negative PCR test.