Cinnabon Guyana to open at Giftland Mall

Cinnabon Guyana on Sunday announced the opening of its newest location at the Giftland Mall.

The world-renowned bakery chain, known for its cinnamon rolls, will bring its signature treats and beverages to locals and visitors alike, offering a tasty new option for dessert and snack lovers.

The Giftland Mall location will offer a wide range of Cinnabon’s beloved menu items, including its classic cinnamon rolls and a variety of other baked goods, hot and cold drinks, and specialty treats.

“We’re excited to bring the delicious taste of Cinnabon to Guyana and to join the vibrant community of the Giftland Mall,” said a representative for Cinnabon Guyana in a statement.

“We can’t wait to introduce our signature cinnamon rolls and other baked goods to the people of Guyana and to become a go-to destination for sweet treats and snacks.”

Cinnabon Guyana said it is committed to providing all guests with a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere.

The new location will feature modern decor and friendly staff, creating a cosy and inviting environment for customers to enjoy their treats.

For more information about Cinnabon Guyana, visit the company’s Facebook & Instagram @cinnabonguyana.

