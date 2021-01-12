CITIZENS URGED TO REPORT BUSINESSES IN BREACH OF COVID -19 GUIDELINES

In response to allegations that the COVID-19 Task Force is only targeting certain businesses that defy the COVID-19 restrictions, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony is asking persons to report all establishments that are in contravention. More from Temika
Rodney.

