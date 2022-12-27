City Businessman shot and killed on Boxing Night, Police Investigating Death

Shimron Adams, a 41-year-old businessman of Lot 129 Macaw Drive, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara was allegedly shot and killed around 23:40hrs last night at Lot ‘H’ D’Urban and Chapel Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Police investigation is ongoing into the shooting death of the businessman.

The two suspects reportedly wore surgical face masks, and one was armed with a handgun.

Police visited the scene at 23:55 hrs last night. Investigations so far revealed that the victim (Shimron Adams) operated a wholesale and retail business at the said location, where alcoholic beverages are sold at the bottom flat of the three-storey concrete building located on the south-western side of D’Urban and Chapel Street.

The said business place is fitted with a zinc shutter to the northern side (front) and has CCTV cameras. According to a 29-year-old woman who shared an intimate relationship with the now deceased businessman, at around 21:30hrs last night (Dec 26), she went to Adams’ business place, where she consumed alcohol. She said that at the time, the deceased had a gold finger ring and one gold band with a small bag hanging on his shoulder. At about 23:30hrs, the deceased closed his business place and started to pack items in a freezer. About ten minutes later, at about 23:40 hrs, the deceased opened the shutter for them to go out from the bottom flat.

At that point, two suspects entered the building through the said shutter and ordered them to lie on the ground, and they complied. The unarmed suspect then took off the businessman’s gold band and finger ring and ordered him to get up, which he did. The suspect then held onto the businessman’s shoulder bag and pulled at it, but Adams continued to hold onto the bag to prevent the suspect from taking it.

The suspect, who was armed with the firearm, discharged a round at Adams, which struck him to his right abdomen and exited through his right side in the vicinity of his groin. The businessman then released the bag and fell to the ground helplessly while bleeding from the gunshot wound. The suspect removed the shoulder bag, picked up the businessman’s phone and the cell phone from his 29-year-old female companion, and made good their escape through the shutter.

The businessman was picked-up by Police ranks from the Anti-Crime patrol and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently lying at the said hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a postmortem examination.

The scene was processed ranks from the CID headquarters, and one 9mm spent shell, along with a warhead, was recovered at the scene. The warhead and spent shell were sealed and lodged. The body was examined, and it was observed that the deceased businessman was clad in short brown pants, a camouflage jersey, a grey vest and a pair of multi-coloured socks. The said clothing was drenched with what appeared to be blood.

The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras which were seen and captured when the suspects went to the said business place and left on a black and white XR motorcycle. The suspects escaped south onto Chapel Street, west onto Princess Street, and south onto St Stephen’s Street, Charlestown, where they were last seen.

