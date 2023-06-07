CITY COP WALKS FREE ON RAPE CHARGE AFTER VICTIM REFUSES TO TESTIFY

In a significant development, the case involving Lance Corporal Clifton Pellew, charged with the rape of a 15-year-old boy held in custody for loitering at a city outpost, was dismissed on Tuesday. This comes almost six years after the incident occurred. The dismissal of the case occurred because the victim, unfortunately, refused to testify. Tiana Cole provides further details on this matter. For more information, please refer to Tiana Cole’s report.

