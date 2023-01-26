CITY MAYOR AT WIT’S END – CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO RESPECT DEMOCRACY

City Mayor Ubraj Narine has expressed frustration over the ongoing deadlock between the Government and City Council, hindering progress for the capital. The Mayor stated that the lack of cooperation and communication between the two parties has resulted in several important projects being delayed or stalled altogether.

According to Mayor Narine, the City Council has been struggling to secure funding and resources from the Government for several key initiatives, including infrastructure upgrades, housing developments, and community programs. He also highlighted that the Council has been facing challenges in obtaining necessary approvals and permits from government agencies, further slowing down the progress of these projects. Renata Burnette has more details.

Like this: Like Loading...