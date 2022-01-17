CITY MAYOR CLAIMS COUNCIL HAS NOT RECEIVED GOVT. FUNDS FOR 2020 AND 2021

In response to Head of State, President Dr Irfaan Ali’s “Operation Clean-up”, Georgetown Mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine, has continued to defend the City Council’s position.

In a letter to President Ali, dated 2 December 2021, the Mayor contends that the Council has not received its rightful subvention for the years 2020 and 2021.

Subvention refers to funds which are paid out from the central government to its provinces or regions.

In releasing the letter into the public domain, the Mayor has stated the following:

“The Laws of Guyana are very clear on the treatment of the Georgetown City Council. Unfortunately, it would seem that there is a selective application of the law. Georgetown needs more than a public relations campaign but rather a sustained effort that involves all stakeholders.

I wish to highlight my letter sent to President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali highlighting the Government’s neglect of its duty to adhere to the Fiscal Transfers Act. I pleaded with the President of this Co-operative Republic to enforce the Act which will allow the Council to carry out its business efficiently and effectively.

As Citizens of Georgetown, we witnessed an “Operation Cleanup” while the City Council still awaits its subvention for 2020 and 2021.” – Mayor Ubraj Narine