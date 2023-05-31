CJ THROWS OUT APNU’S CASE CHALLENGING VOTERS LIST FOR LGE

Tiana Cole brings us the latest update on a significant legal development. Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire, SC, delivered a ruling on Tuesday, dismissing the case filed by Carol Smith Joseph, the Chief Scrutineer of APNU, challenging the methodology employed by GECOM (Guyana Elections Commission) for compiling the Official List of Electors (OLE) that will be utilized for the upcoming Local Government Elections scheduled for June 12.
