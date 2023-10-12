“Former Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo expressed his frustration, saying, “It is frustrating,” regarding the electoral fraud charges filed against him over three years ago that seem to be making no progress. More details in this Shemar Allenyen report.”
CLAIRMONT MINGO FRUSTRATED WITH PACE OF ELECTORAL FRAUD CASES
