CLAIRMONT MINGO REMAINS IN CUSTODY

Region four returning officer, Clairmont Mingo remains in police custody as he assists with investigations into alleged electoral fraud at the 2020 General and Regional Elections. Attorney at law, Darren Wade has said his client was denied his right to an attorney
and is not expected to be in custody beyond 72 hours. Wendell Badrie reports
Region four returning officer, Clairmont Mingo remains in police custody as he assists with investigations into alleged electoral fraud at the 2020 General and Regional Elections. Attorney at law, Darren Wade has said his client was denied his right to an attorney