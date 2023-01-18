Classes to resume tomorrow at Bishops’ High School after false bomb threat 

Classes at the Bishops’ High School are expected to resume tomorrow following a bomb scare earlier today.

At about 10:00h, a teacher at the school, which is located on Carmichael Street, Georgetown, contacted the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and informed them about the bomb threat.

As a result, the building was evacuated, and firefighters, as well as Police, were dispatched to the location. The area was cordoned off and combed by the bomb squad for explosives. A sniffer dog was also used in the process.

When this newscast arrived on the scene, the student population, parents, and teachers were assembled at the nearby Burnham court.

Meanwhile, repeated calls to the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand’s cellphone, for a comment on the matter, went unanswered.

