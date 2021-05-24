Clerk allegedly “drops dead” while mounting motorcycle

A 59-year-old male Clerk is now dead after he reportedly collapsed and never regained consciousness while he was in the backdam with his son on Sunday evening.

Dead is Toolsie Balgobin who allegedly died in the Richmond Backdam, Essequibo Coast around 18:30h on the day in question (yesterday).

According to a police statement, information received from the now deceased’s son Rockliff Balgobin, state that he along with his father were at the backdam when his father mounted his motorcycle and attempted to place his helmet onto his head.

“The deceased collapsed and fell to the ground. Attempts to revive him proved futile.

The body was later taken to the Anna Regina Police Station where it was examined for marks of violence but none were seen.”

The cops further stated that the body was later taken to the Suddie Hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty and is presently at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).