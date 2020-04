The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall located on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, has now officially been transformed into a facility which will be used to treat and monitor COVID-19 patients.

The Ministry of Public Health, late last night, confirmed that the sports facility has now been transformed into a ‘quarantine’ facility.

However, no other information was provided as yet about the capacity of this facility in relation to the number of COVID-19 patients it can accommodate or staffing complement.