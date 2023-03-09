CLIMATE CHANGE ACTIVIST SAYS GUYANA CAN ACHIEVE AN ECO-FRIENDLY SOCIETY ONCE CITIZENS ACT RESPONSIBLY

Guyana can only achieve an Eco-friendly society if citizens act responsibly and save the environment. The firm remarks of Climate Change Activist Suphane Dash-Alleyne as Nightly News shines the spotlight on this exceptional young woman on International Women’s Day. Antonio Dey reports.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on