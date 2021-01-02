Clothes vendor shot dead on New Year’s day

A 32-year-old clothes vendor is now dead after he was shot to his back while approaching his vehicle early on Friday night (New Year’s) on Commerce Street, in the capital city.

The deceased has been identified as Paul Anthony Smith also known as “Blacka” of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

HGP Nightly News understands that the murder suspect is a 29-year-old clothes vendor at Londen and Commerce Street.

Reports are that around 18:30h on Friday, Smith was seen holding a cutlass and heading towards his car when he was shot by the suspect, who hails from East La Penitence, Georgetown.

After being shot, Smith fell on the front passenger seat of his vehicle, and was picked up from public spirited citizens who rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical treatment.

However, when Smith arrived there, he was pronounced dead.

According to a police statement, the now dead man bore one (1) gunshot wound to the upper back.

“Acting upon information received, the Police arrested the 29-year-old suspect who is presently in custody assisting with the investigation. The body of the deceased is currently at the GHPC Morgue awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).”