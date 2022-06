Cloudy to overcast skies are expected to continue throughout Guyana today. These conditions may be accompanied by showers of varying intensities and rain. 🌧️

Scattered thundershowers are also forecast for regions 1 to 7 and 10.⛈️

Rainfall is expected to range between 20.0 to 70.0 mm over regions 1 to 7 and 10 and between 10 mm and 35 mm elsewhere.