Walter Scott, a 57-year-old coach, was on Friday charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and released on $100,000 bail.

Scott of Lot 21 Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court.

He has denied inflicting grievous bodily harm on Satish Dass, which occurred on Wednesday.

As a result, he was granted $100,000 bail, and the case was adjourned to October 11, 2023.

