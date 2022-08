Six months after the passage of the largest National Budget in the history of Guyana, totaling $552.9B, the Irfaan Ali-led Government is expected to seek the approval of $44.7B in supplementary funding in the National Assembly on Monday; a move the opposition said it is very concerned about since there are no provisions to cushion the prevailing effects of the rising cost of living affecting Guyanese. Timeka Rodney has the details

