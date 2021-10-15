Cocaine and Ganja found in Lethem man’s home

A man from Tabatinga Village, Lethem Rupununi is now in police custody after police ranks found a number of illegal items in the 26-year-old man’s home. Police say that ranks went to the house and conducted a search in the man’s presence on October 15 around 3:00hrs.

During the search, a black bulky plastic bag was found inside a garbage bin in the kitchen area. The black plastic bag was opened in his presence and 18 small transparent ziplock plastic bags were found containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The Suspect was then told of the police’s suspicion and cautioned and he said “Boss let me work out something”.

He was then arrested.

A further search was conducted and a transparent ziplock bag containing 18 small black parcels of rock-like substances suspected to be cocaine was found next to his building. He was again told of the police’s suspicion and cautioned and he replied “When I hear is police I throw it through my window”.

He was then escorted to Lethem Police Station along with the suspected narcotics. The cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 20 grams while the suspected cocaine amounted to 2 grams.

He is presently in custody pending charges.