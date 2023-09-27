‘Cock’ found guilty of raping girl, 15

Nelroy Barry, a 35-year-old miner called ‘Cock’, was on Tuesday found guilty by a jury of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2020.

Barry was on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow in the Sexual Offences Court in Demerara. He was remanded to prison and will be sentenced on October 17.

His co-accused, Calvin Reid, called ‘Callo’, a mason, will now face a new trial after the jurors could not arrive at a verdict concerning the allegation against him.

Barry and Reid had been on trial for the offence over the last few days. Attorney-at-Law Tamieka Clarke represented Barry, while Attorney-at-Law Teriq Mohammed was retained by Reid.

The prosecution submitted that on January 7, 2020, the girl was taken to Barry’s house, where he raped her. It is also alleged that on the day in question, Reid raped the 15-year-old girl before Barry did it for a second time.

The matter was reported to the Police, and both men were arrested and charged. Reid remains out on bail while he awaits a new trial.

In 2021, Barry was charged with attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend. The matter is currently ongoing.

