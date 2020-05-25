Coconut vendor dead after falling from tree



-had been retrieving coconuts to sell

A coconut vendor is now dead after allegedly falling to his death moments after he climbed a tree to collect coconuts to sell to his customers.

The coconut tree which Moffatt had climbed.

Dead is 49-year-old Albert Moffat called “Biggie” of the Vigilance Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD.

The incident took place around 08:20h today at Friendship Front, ECD.

Reports are that around 08:00h, Moffatt left his home to retrieve the coconuts and climbed the tree which is said to be 20 feet in height.

Shortly after, residents heard a “crashing” sound from the direction of the tree, and upon closer inspection, noticed a motionless Moffatt on the ground. Persons in the area quickly summoned police ranks to the scene.

The coconut vendor was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.