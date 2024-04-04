COI INTO EARLY 2000s CRIME WAVE TO BE CONDUCTED -VP JAGDEO

Friday, April 5, 2024
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo announced that the Government is set to proceed with the Commission of Inquiry into the crime wave that plagued the early 2000s. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to addressing unresolved issues from this tumultuous period, seeking clarity and closure for the victims and the nation. The inquiry aims to investigate the circumstances surrounding the wave of crime during that era, identify those responsible, and implement measures to prevent the recurrence of such events. Tiana Cole provides an overview of the Vice President’s announcement, the objectives of the Commission of Inquiry, and the potential implications for Guyana’s justice system and societal healing.

Previous article
GUYANA HAS ADEQUATE RESOURCES TO PREVENT FREQUENT BLACKOUTS EXPERIENCED – RAMJATTAN
Hgp Nightly News Staff
