COI REPORT A SMOKE SCREEN BY GOV’T TO HIDE FROM EVIDENCE OF FORGED DOCS – SAYS NORTON

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton says that his party initially was unfavorable to the Commission Of Inquiry into the March 2020 Elections since it appeared untruthful and biased. However, now that the COI report is publicized, Norton says its revelations have put the ‘icing on the cake.’ Antonio Dey has more.
