Colombian prisoner chokes woman in magistrates presence at Wales Court

A Remanded Columbian prisoner, Alberto Jose on November 25,2021 at the Wales Magistrate’s Court was at the time answering to an unlawful Assault charge committed against Yulerdy Caromota, a female Venezuelan, when he jumped the prisoner’s deck while handcuffed in court and held onto the complainant’s neck and choked her in the presence of the Magistrate.

He was however restrained by a constable performing sentry duties and escorted to the lockups.

The prisoner was further remanded until 30th March 2022.