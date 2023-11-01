COMMISSIONERS TO REVISIT MAHDIA ALL INTENTIONS TO MEET MID-NOVEMBER DEADLINE

The ongoing Commission of Inquiry into the tragic Mahdia fire has heard testimonies from twenty-nine witnesses during its public hearings. Although the Commission has requested an extension, it is optimistic about meeting its mid-November deadline. As part of their investigation, the commissioners have scheduled a site visit to Mahdia on November 1, 2023. Renata Burnette reports.
