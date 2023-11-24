COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES TO BE IMPLEMENTED – INDIGENOUS PEOPLES SEEK ANSWERS



The necessity for increased public education on the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela has been highlighted, especially with the planned referendum just a few days away. This issue was highlighted during Wednesday’s second round of talks held at the University of Guyana. The discussions underscored the importance of ensuring the public is well-informed and understands the border dispute’s nuances before the significant referendum. Dacia Richards provides more details and insights on these talks and the need for public education in her report.

